ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 174,208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,613,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,527,000 after acquiring an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.78. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

