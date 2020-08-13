ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 27,453 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,768 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

