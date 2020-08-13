ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,152 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

