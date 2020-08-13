ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,356 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Globe Life by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.