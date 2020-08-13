Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,014.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,391.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

