Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €400.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €400.00 ($470.59) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €497.00 ($584.71) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €475.00 ($558.82).

FRA RAA opened at €537.00 ($631.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €511.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €525.89. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

