Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,543 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of DEA opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,471 shares of company stock worth $1,402,696. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

