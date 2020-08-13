Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,534,000 after buying an additional 1,337,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 203,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195,480 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 132,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of FRT opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

