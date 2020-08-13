Raymond James & Associates Purchases 60,839 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 182.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 132.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cloudflare by 487.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 333,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 174,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $4,755,682.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,972,330 shares of company stock valued at $356,790,511. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.