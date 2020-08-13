Raymond James Boosts Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $32.00

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE:TDS opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

