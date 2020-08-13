Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ion Geophysical worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ion Geophysical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of IO stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 4.35.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

