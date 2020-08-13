Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,226 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

NWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.