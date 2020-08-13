Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Gladstone Capital worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 25.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 59.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $236.73 million, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.