Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $120,000 Stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

