Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 261,001 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the first quarter worth about $2,303,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider David Mcgarel purchased 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,130.46.

Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

