Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $129,000 in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBF. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.