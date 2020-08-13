Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $125,000 Investment in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 55.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 66.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,431,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 574,158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTF opened at $11.47 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

