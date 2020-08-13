Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,614 Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUE. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 375.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,015,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 802,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 221,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 196,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II alerts:

Shares of MUE opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $13.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.