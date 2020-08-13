Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

