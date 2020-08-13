Raymond James Upgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to “Strong-Buy”

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RWT. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $879.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $10,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 146,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $23,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

