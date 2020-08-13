Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX):

8/11/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

8/11/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/6/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

8/4/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

7/31/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/29/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

7/2/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 92.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -49.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $838,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $477,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 970,496 shares of company stock worth $86,757,598. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

