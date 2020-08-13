Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Repay worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth about $3,552,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 803.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

RPAY stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Frank Jackson sold 139,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $3,125,825.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,478.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.