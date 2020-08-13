Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.98) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.52) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.65) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.06) to GBX 5,000 ($65.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,577.14 ($59.84).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,838 ($63.25) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,680.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 44.87 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,152 ($67.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £582,525.28 ($761,570.51).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

