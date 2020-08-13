Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Insider James J. Jeter Sells 4,234 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James J. Jeter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $302,493.50.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.