RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,618,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 951,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,825,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

