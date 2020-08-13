Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.25 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

