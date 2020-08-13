salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $2,900,250.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $2,900,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,913,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,833,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $2,961,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total transaction of $2,893,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $3,019,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $2,812,050.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.91, for a total transaction of $2,893,650.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,066.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.