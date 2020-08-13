Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.81

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.81 and traded as low as $34.82. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 6,880,688 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84. The company has a market cap of $176.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a GBX 0.39 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.97%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

