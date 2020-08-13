Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SALT. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

SALT opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $175.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.23. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 112,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $3,322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

