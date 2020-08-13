Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) SVP Sells $210,600.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Select Medical by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 64,136.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $2,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEM. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.