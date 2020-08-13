SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,854 Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $314.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

