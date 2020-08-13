SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 29.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 174.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

