SG Americas Securities LLC Has $255,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a P/E ratio of 134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

