SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $890.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 180,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,742,596.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 405,447 shares of company stock worth $3,868,368. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

