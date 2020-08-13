SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVL stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

