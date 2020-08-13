Short Interest in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 484.8%

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 484.8% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $156.06 on Thursday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.68, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

