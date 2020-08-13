Short Interest in ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Drops By 66.7%

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADRZY stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. ANDRITZ AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts forecast that ANDRITZ AG/ADR will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANDRITZ AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

