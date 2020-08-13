Short Interest in ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Increases By 400.0%

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANDRITZ AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $7.47 on Thursday. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. ANDRITZ AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts predict that ANDRITZ AG/ADR will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About ANDRITZ AG/ADR

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

