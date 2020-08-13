Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,265 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

SILJ stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

