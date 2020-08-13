Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $210,646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $101,071,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $472,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $6,523,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $388.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.