Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.