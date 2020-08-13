Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $22,964,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in American States Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter worth $5,542,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American States Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 537.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 50,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

American States Water stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

