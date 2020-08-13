Sigma Planning Corp Invests $220,000 in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 43.7% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $288,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.