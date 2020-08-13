Sigma Planning Corp Invests $231,000 in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $21,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $255.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Dougherty & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.42.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

