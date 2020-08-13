Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. ChampionX Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $884.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

