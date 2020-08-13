Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. CWM LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,849. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.