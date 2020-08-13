Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 7,087 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

