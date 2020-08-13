Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

