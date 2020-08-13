Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3,502.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 9,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 819,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCVT opened at $38.23 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.