SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

SBOW stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,666.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

